Candace Cameron Bure’s son, Lev, is stepping into the pulpit — and his proud mom couldn’t be happier.

The Full House alum shared a touching moment on her Instagram Story on Monday (Dec. 29), celebrating her 25-year-old son’s new calling.

“Lev preached a word this morning,” she wrote alongside a photo of him on stage addressing a congregation. “Abide in me, Jesus.”

Candace also posted a clip of the sermon, where Lev spoke passionately about God’s unconditional love.

“He doesn’t love us because we have earned it,” Lev said. “He loves us because He’s a good, perfect God.”

At the end of his message, the actress could be heard responding simply — and proudly — with an “Amen.”

A New Chapter of Faith

Lev’s new path begins three years after he earned his bachelor’s degree in biblical and theological studies.

Before pursuing ministry, he worked with the family business, Bure Family Wines, which his parents, Candace and former NHL player Valeri, founded in 2006.

In a 2021 interview with TBN, Candace shared that her son was balancing work and studies at the time, saying, “Lev works for our family business full time … and he’s also in his third year at Liberty University, which he does online.”

Family + Faith

Candace and Valeri share three children: Natasha (27), Lev (25), and Maksim (23).

Lev married his wife, Elliot, in 2024 after a year-long engagement — and now, he continues to grow in his faith and leadership before the congregation.

For Candace, whose faith has long been central to her life and career, it’s a proud moment — watching her son find his own voice and purpose through ministry.