Carly Pearce Is Going Home With Michael Ray for Christmas

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are one of the cutest couples in country music—and their relationship seems to be more than just adorable. The pair are getting more and more serious, with their latest news being Pearce will be heading with Ray to his home in Florida to celebrate Christmas with his family.

This comes on the heels of Ray spending Thanksgiving with her family just a few weeks earlier. Although this sets the record fair and square, Pearce still assures fans that her parents' feelings aren't hurt by her missing Dec. 25 at home. "Oh, they're so happy. They love Michael," she tells The Boot. "They might love Michael more than me!"

Although the family sentiment is positive, it's still a bit of a sacrifice, as Pearce is especially busy this time of year. The Pearces' celebration actually took place day after Thanksgiving, in order to accommodate their singer daughter's performance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 22. She then has a scant couple of weeks off in December, and will have to make the most of it, as she explains.

"It's going to be short, but I’m going to make sure it's sweet," she says. "I think this time of the year it's really important to spend time with the family. I don’t get to see my family as much as I would like to throughout the year, so it's so nice to get with family for a little while and really recharge."

Well, while she's with her boyfriend's family during that brief period, could something special be waiting for her under the tree? Something...bright and sparkly? The pair first went public with their relationship in July of this year, so it may be a bit early for a proposal, but fans will be sure to be speculating.

Pearce will head out on tour with Russell Dickerson in 2019.

