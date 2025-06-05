Carly Pearce Needs Prayers Amid Ongoing Vocal Battle: ‘I’m Ready to SING’

Carly Pearce is continuing to battle a vocal strain that is inhibiting her ability to sing.

She updated fans on Instagram Stories, posing a photo that looks like it might have been taken at a doctor's office.

"I'm still dealing with this very frustrating vocal strain," she writes.

The singer adds that she "would appreciate all the prayers and good vibes that I get back to 100 percent!"

Pearce has undergone multiple health challenges over the past couple of years, and she's shared them with her fans. Just over a year ago, she revealed that she'd been diagnosed with pericarditis, an inflammation of the tissues surrounding the heart that causes chest pain, fatigue, heart palpitations and other symptoms.

In her most recent post, Pearce explains that she's working with medical professionals to help get her voice back to normal. She's seen some improvements, but she's not completely healed yet.

"Thankful for the voice doctors helping me to feel back to myself again," she says. "I'm ready to SING."

Carly Pearce, Instagram

Pearce hasn't shared too much publicly about her current bout of vocal issues.

However, back in February, she did say that she had come down with a bad case of the flu. She was overseas for a batch of tour dates at the time, and she finished out those shows — even breaking up a fan fight at one, saying, "Girl, I am sick and I ain't got time for it."

The irony of getting sick in the middle of big career moment wasn't lost on Pearce, either.

"God has a funny sense of humor sometimes," she joked at the time. "These shows are some of the biggest sold out shows of my career and of course this would happen, right?"

From Pearce's latest post, this vocal strain seems to be something she's been battling for a while. It's unclear whether it's a lingering symptom of her flu, or an issue that cropped up after she recovered from that illness.

According to the singer's website, her summer is packed with shows and festivals. First up, she's playing CMA Fest on June 7, including a special appearance on the Nissan Stadium mainstage with Rascal Flatts.