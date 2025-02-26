Carly Pearce may have been sick for her show in Birmingham, U.K., this week, but she still had no problem laying down the law when a fan fight broke out at her show.

The singer's whole set was stripped down that night as she continues to battle the flu, and Pearce used her indoor voice to address the squabble that broke out in the crowd, too.

"We're all here to just have a good night, you know what I mean? We're all friends at my shows," she reasoned with the unruly fan.

Someone else in the crowd captured the moment, which shows that even though Pearce might be handling the situation quietly, she was still definitely getting her point across.

"Girl, I am sick and I ain't got time for it. Okay?" Pearce said.

"Please. I love you. I'm just saying. Please don't make everybody around you angry, okay?" the singer added.

And for a while, that was that. But it seems like the fighting fan didn't listen to Pearce's warning shot. A later clip shows the singer waving goodbye after the fan was apparently escorted out of the venue, while the rest of the crowd chanted Pearce's name.

"Ain't nobody got time for that," she commented before resuming her set.

Read More: Carly Pearce is Sick -- Here's What That Means For Her Tour Dates

Earlier this week, Pearce revealed that she's battling a nasty case of the flu. But she also assured fans she has no intention of canceling dates, saying that instead, the shows might "look a little different."

She expounded on that onstage in Birmingham.

"I got with the band and crew earlier, like, five minutes before the show," Pearce told the crowd. "We're gonna do a little bit more stripped down of all the songs, which, if I'm honest, is probably my favorite way to play my music."

Pearce has a couple more dates on the books before she wraps her overseas run on Friday (Feb. 28) in Dublin.