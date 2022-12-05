Carly Pearce Says New Album Will Chronicle Her ‘New Season’

Carly Pearce has officially begun the writing and recording process of her follow-up to her critically acclaimed album, 29: Written in Stone.

With current single "What He Didn’t Do" bookending the heartbreaking and post-divorce chapter of her life, Pearce says she is ready and looking forward to turning the page to her "new season" on her upcoming fourth studio album.

“I think what fans have shown me is they want to see how I see the world,” Pearce notes in a press statement. “So, it’s been an interesting process of coming out of a season of my life that was so hard and transitioning into one that, yes, is so much fuller and richer, but also still a hard way to come out of."

“You don’t just blink your eyes one day and you’re healed, or you don’t just wake up one day and say, everything’s great, and yay!" she adds. "So, I think this one is just a chapter of my life that’s more navigating a new season, navigating to me, the best season of my life, honoring what I have been through, honoring that some of those things will live on with me as I carry through my life. And celebrating that I made it through in such a wonderful way.”

While neither a title nor a release date has been set, Pearce has been giving fans early previews of what they can expect. Earlier this month, the Kentucky native and Grand Ole Opry member shared a snippet of a new unreleased song called "Trust Issues." The autobiographical tune details her journey of being reacquainted with love after splitting from her ex-husband and fellow country artist Michael Ray.

“I look in your eyes and it's almost like my heart's never been broke before / My only issue is how bad I miss you every time you walk out that door," she sings in the opening lines of her new song.

"To ever think I had trust issues / In a matter of one kiss you / Got me turning one night into maybe the rest of my life," she details in the tender, acoustically-performed live version from Nashville music venue the Listening Room.

It was in that venue in January 2021 that fans also shared clips of Pearce performing the then-unreleased “What He Didn’t Do." The video later went viral and became the highly anticipated track from her latest album.

Additionally, in September, Pearce told Taste of Country that her next LP will indeed explore themes of exploring and finding love once again.

"Yes, it's an exciting time for me with my career. My love life is flourishing and it's wonderful. But also, life is a push and pull. Trying to love again? That's kind of hard. Trying to navigate your life? That's kind of hard, but also beautiful and crazy," she reflected.

Pearce and Ashley McBryde's duet, "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" recently crowned the Musical Event of the Year award at the 2022 CMA Awards. There, Pearce performed her Loretta Lynn tribute song, "Dear Miss Loretta" and joined Kelsea Ballerini and Kelly Clarkson on their three-way collaboration, "You're Drunk, Go Home."

Additionally, the "Every Little Thing" singer is slated to host this year’s CMA Country Christmas special, which airs on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9PM ET on ABC.