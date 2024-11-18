The 2024 CMA Awards presenters lineup includes a host of stars from across the entertainment and sports industries.

On Monday (Nov. 18), the CMA announced its full roster of presenters, just two days before the awards show is set to take place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Country fans might be most familiar with the in-genre names who will be taking the stage to hand out trophies. Carly Pearce, Jordan Davis, Clint Black, Little Big Town, Dustin Lynch, Nate Smith, the Oak Ridge Boys and Mitchell Tenpenny are all on deck to present during Country Music's Biggest Night.

But that's not all: Champion Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and baseball great Freddie Freeman will be repping the world of sports, and TV and film stars such as Jeff Bridges, Don Johnson and Daniel Sunjata will be there to present, too. Two of the stars from the new Paramount+ series Landman, Billy Bob Thornton and Mark Collie, will be on hand for the awards show as well.

Reality star Taylor Frankie Paul and Broadway actress/musician Katharine McPhee will each hand out an award, as will Barstool Sports personality Caleb Pressley.

Last but not least, the presenters list includes 8-year-old tractor expert and viral Indiana farm kid Jackson Laux.

In addition to a slew of talented nominees, this year's CMA Awards will also feature one-of-a-kind solo performances and collaborations from stars like Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Eric Church, Megan Moroney, Post Malone and many others.

The night will include a tribute to George Strait, who is receiving the CMA's Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award this year. It will also feature a Dierks Bentley-led, bluegrass-infused tribute to Tom Petty.

The 2024 CMA Awards will take place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and air on ABC. Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson and Peyton Manning are booked to co-host the show.