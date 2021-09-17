Carly Pearce has revealed the cities and dates for a 2021 tour in support of her newest album. The singer has announced a string of stops for her upcoming The 29 Tour, which is slated to launch on Nov. 4 in Des Moines, Iowa.

According to a post to social media Friday morning (Sept. 17), Pearce will perform eight shows in major U.S. cities including Minneapolis, Chicago, New York, Nashville and more. The tour will wrap on Dec. 3 with a performance in Bloomington, Ill. Andrew Jannakos will serve as her support act at the upcoming concert performances.

"SURPRISE!!! I can’t wait to bring the 29 album in its entirety to you LIVE this fall," Pearce writes alongside the announcement of the tour.

The 29 Tour ticket pre-sales begin on Tuesday (Sept. 21). They'll go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 24.

Pearce releases her latest album, 29: Written in Stone, on Friday, completing the work she began with her seven-song 29 in February of 2021. The new album consists of the same songs fleshed out with eight additional songs. The work finds her continuing to explore the emotions surrounding the unexpected death of her friend and producer, Busbee, as well as her June 2020 divorce from Michael Ray, to whom she was married for just eight months.

Pearce has just released a new duet with Ashley McBryde titled "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," in which they portray a wronged wife and a mistress who are on opposite sides of a cheating man.

Carly Pearce's The 29 Tour Dates:

Nov. 4 — Des Moines, Iowa

Nov. 5 — Minneapolis, Minn.

Nov. 6 — Chicago, Ill.

Nov. 18 — New York, N.Y.

Nov. 19 — Richmond, Va.

Nov. 20 — Washington, D.C.

Dec. 2 — Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 3 — Bloomington, Ill.