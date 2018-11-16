Carrie Underwood was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame on Thursday night (Nov. 15), and husband Mike Fisher couldn't help but share his pride in his wife's big accomplishment.

Fisher turned to Instagram to post a picture of Underwood accepting the honor at the podium, accompanying the photo with a sweet note of congratulations.

"God has given you one of the best voices, crazy work ethic and platform you’ve never taken for granted," he writes. "You’ve remained humble in all the success and never craved the attention or fame one bit. Thanks for always being the small town girl from Oklahoma even thou your one of the biggest stars! Love you lots!"

Underwood was on hand at the at the Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center in Tulsa for the ceremony on Thursday, according to Tulsa World. The Checotah, Okla., native was honored alongside Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond and several other prominent Oklahoma natives.

“I’m honored to be here with these great, amazing Oklahomans and celebrating a big part of what makes us us,” Underwood said in accepting the honor. “I have been so blessed. But my biggest blessing and one of the things I’m most proud of is something I had nothing to do with — being born in Oklahoma.”

The induction comes one year after Underwood had to forgo the honor, which she was originally slated to receive in November of 2017. She suffered a broken wrist and facial injuries at a fall at her home and was forced to decline because she was unable to accept it in person.

On Wednesday night (Nov. 14) Underwood co-hosted the 2018 CMA Awards in Nashville, where she took home Female Vocalist of the Year. She also performed her current single, "Love Wins," during the live broadcast and revealed in her hosting monologue that she and Fisher are expecting their second son.

