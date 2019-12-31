These Champagne Cupcakes Will Help You Ring in the New Year Right

It’s somewhat a tradition to partake in a glass of bubbly to celebrate the arrival of a new year. But now, it’s a new decade. It’s time to make a new tradition.

And that’s where Champagne Cupcakes come in.

Borrowed from our friends at Delish.com, Champagne Cupcakes are the perfect way to not only satisfy your sweet tooth, but also enjoy some sweet goodness thanks to this champagne-infused frosting. Champagne is even added to the vanilla cake mix of the cupcake.

Even though these little morsels of delight are good eating the whole year through, they are extra special when served on National Champagne Day, which is Tuesday (Dec. 31).

That's New Year's Eve, people!

Whether sitting at home watching the new decade come in from the comfort of your couch or watching it while surrounded by friends and family at a big New Year’s Eve celebration, chances are Champagne Cupcakes will be a certified hit.

CHAMPAGNE CUPCAKES

Ingredients

1 box vanilla cake mix

1 3/4 c. champagne (or Prosecco), divided

1 c. (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

4 c. powdered sugar

1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

Gold sanding sugar, for garnish

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° and line two cupcake pans with cupcake liners. In a large bowl, mix cake mix with 1½ cups champagne. Bake according to package directions and let cool completely before frosting. Meanwhile, make champagne frosting: In a large bowl, combine butter, 2 cups powdered sugar, vanilla, salt, and remaining ¼ cup champagne. Using a hand mixer, beat until smooth. Add the remaining 2 cups powdered sugar and beat until light and fluffy. Transfer to a piping bag fitted with a large star tip. Pipe frosting onto cooled cupcakes and garnish with gold sanding sugar. Serve.