Last year, Chase Rice opened up for the first time about suffering sexual abuse as a child. Now, he says that that decision led to an emotional — and seemingly, healing — phone call with his mom.

Chase Rice Revealed That He Suffered Sexual Abuse As a Child

Chase Rice revealed that he was a victim of childhood sexual abuse during an episode of the In the Blinds podcast in June 2025.

"I was just a kid. I had nothing to do with that, and it was really f--king sad that that happened to me," he said at the time.

The country singer shared that the experience "doesn't define who I am now," and that he was comfortable with sharing his story publicly.

Chase Rice Opens Up About the Phone Call He Had With His Mom After Revealing the Sexual Abuse He Suffered

Rice dug deeper into his healing process after childhood abuse in a new interview on the Take Back Ocala podcast.

As part of that conversation, he said that opening up about his trauma allowed for some honest conversations with his mom. The singer and his mother, Connie Rice, are close: His 2026 song "Connie Lou" is a tribute to her.

But according to what Rice said on Take Back Ocala, he and his mom hadn't spoken much — if at all — about the abuse he suffered when he was a kid.

After the podcast came out, he explains, "When I got home that night, she was like, 'Hey, can you call me? I'd like to talk to you.' And I knew what it was."

Rice says that his mother broke down crying once they were on the phone.

"She said, 'I had no idea,'" Rice recounts, adding, "She had an idea. And she knew it was [a] wrong part of my life and that we dealt with it the wrong way. But she'd never heard me say it."

Still, he describes the conversation as one of healing and forgiveness — not confrontation, from either side.

"A lot of me went back into, 'Oh s--t, I'm in trouble.' And it wasn't that...it was her apologizing," the singer continues. "At the same time, it's like, 'It wasn't your fault, mom. Stuff happened that was wrong. It's okay. I'm facing it now. It's making me stronger."

How Is Chase Rice Healing After Confronting the Sexual Abuse He Endured As a Kid?

Rice says he's had to battle against destructive behaviors — such as unhealthy sex life patterns and substance abuse — that he picked up as coping mechanisms to suppress his trauma.

He says that in 2017, he participated in a men's retreat via Operation Restored Warrior that helped him work through those challenges.

He also says that leaning into faith has helped him heal.

Read More: Country Stars Who Have Suffered Terrible Tragedies

"I just know I want to choose Jesus," he says. "I want to choose Jesus today. I want to choose Jesus in this moment, in this struggle and this good thing. If I'm doing that, I can't go wrong there."

Framing his healing process through faith has allowed Rice to overcome challenges that might have otherwise felt surmountable. He says that those challenges are an ongoing struggle, but that he's optimistic about his path.

"If I can say 'no' in life, in the long run — to a sexual addiction or a drinking addiction or a drug addiction — damn, nothing's gonna stop me," Rice reflects. "If you can beat it, with the right people around you and with Jesus, literally nothing can stop you."