Chase Rice's latest single, "Key West & Colorado," recounts a man's journey to forget an ex-love, and in the official music video for the song, Rice is sharing clips from his own cross-country travels.

The video follows the singer on a nine-day road trip in his truck with an Airstream trailer in tow. Rice was joined by videography Kaiser Cunningham, who documented the journey. The trip began in Florida, where Rice wrote the tune with Brian Kelley, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Corey Crowder and Hunter Phelps.

The video then follows Rice through Louisiana, Texas and what looks to be the red rocks of the West. The final frames shows the singer entering Colorado. Throughout the clip, Rice is seen enjoying the beach, fishing and hiking. The wayfaring manner of the video follows the sentiment of the song, in which Rice sings, "Had to get a little lost, to get a little found."

“This song is really a story about a man trying to figure his life out — trying to figure out his past, trying to figure out his situation with the woman that was in his life that he lost, and the trip that he took to help him along that journey,” Rice says of the song. “That’s what this video represents, and it shows me on my own trip across the country. There are no performance scenes because I didn’t want it to be about that. I wanted it to be about my journey for something that I just needed to do.”

"Key West & Colorado" serves as the lead-off track from Rice's forthcoming new album, and it was inspired by an Instagram caption Rice wrote describing a real-life trip he took from Key West to Denver.

"That's a trip I actually did. I did it and then I posted it to Instagram: Key West and Colorado," Rice shared upon the release of the song. "That was an accident, because we were supposed to go from Key West to Nashville, but Nashville was snowed in ... so it was like, 'Well, let's just go to Denver! Go to REI and get some stuff, snowboard. That was a trip that happened."

