Country concerts can get rowdy — beer is involved, after all — but you wouldn't typically expect a Chris Stapleton crowd to break out in a fight. It happened on Saturday, however, and Stapleton himself had to handle it.

Video captured by a fan shows Stapleton stopping mid-set at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Mass., to break up a fight. He spots the commotion from the stage — hear the crowd boo-ing in the video below — and the star's wife, Morgane, points out the guilty parties: A couple of guys throwing fists at one another on the lower concourse.

Calm as ever, Stapleton says into the microphone:

"... These people paid good money to have a good time, you did too, and if this is what you think is a good time, get the hell out!"

The crowd seems pleased at how the events unfolded, cheering and clapping as the show starts back up. Morgane motions to her husband to keep it moving along, and Stapleton picks back up on his hit "Starting Over," as if the interruption had never happened.

Another video shows the guilty parties being ushered out of the arena by security while fellow fans taunt them:

Stapleton's tour made headlines last week, too, when he was forced to cancel a show in Syracuse, N.Y., due to the air-quality issues stemming from wildfires in Canada.

Stapleton's tour runs all the way through October 2023.

