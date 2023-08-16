Chris Young Reveals 60-Pound Weight Loss — See the Stunning Picture!

Chris Young has been working hard on his fitness regimen this year, and now he's showing off the results.

The star hopped on social media on Tuesday (Aug. 15) to share a progress photo that he snapped in the mirror.

"Still not done, but down 60 pounds so yeah...Gonna leave this here," he wrote in the caption of his post.

Young is nearly shirtless in the photo, wearing only a ball cap and what appears to be a T-shirt wrapped around his neck as he shows off his newly toned abs and biceps. Also in the caption, he says that self-work has been a major theme for him lately — and not just when it comes to physical toning.

"This year has been dedicated to a lot of work on myself. Music wise AND in the gym," he notes.

Fans have already gotten to hear some of the new music Young has in store: In June, he released his latest song, a summer jam called "Young Love & Saturday Nights" that samples David Bowie's "Rebel Rebel."

Young isn't the only country star who has been on a dramatic weight loss journey recently. In October of 2022, Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney revealed that he had lost 50 pounds after eating clean, cutting out alcohol and incorporating walking and weights into his fitness routine. Young hasn't yet elaborated on specifically how he lost weight, but he did say that he's been hitting the gym quite a bit this year.