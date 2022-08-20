It's not uncommon to accidentally call or text the wrong person after having a few drinks. However, when your contacts list includes some heavy hitters in the music industry, perhaps it's best to leave your phone locked. It's a lesson Chris Young learned the hard way after drunkenly Facetiming an artist while singing one of their songs at karaoke night.

The country singer offered up his embarrassing story while chatting with Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul. Coincidentally, the story opens in a familiar setting for Young — at the end of a bar.

"I may or may not have been at the end of a bar, and someone was like, 'You should get up and sing a Boyz II Men song,' and I was like, 'Okay.' And I did," he shares.

"And then I Facetimed Wanya Morris from Boyz II Men," he adds. "And he answered."

That's when things got a little uncomfortable, at least for Young.

"And then I didn't know what to do, 'cause now I'm singing his song on stage in Nashville," he says with a chuckle. "It's a little awkward. Thinking back the next day, being like, 'I probably shouldn't have done that.'"

The "At the End of a Bar" singer didn't share any other details, so it's unclear what Morris thought of the moment, nor whether he shared it with the other members of the trio.

When asked if he has done anything similar since then, Young simply replies, "I try not to."

Young and Boyz II Men worked together in 2016 on a unique version of "Silent Night." The collaboration appeared on Young's holiday album, It Must Be Christmas. The project also featured Alan Jackson and Brad Paisley.