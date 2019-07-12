Chris Young has revealed a new string of dates for his Raised on Country World Tour 2019, extending the road trek through the end of November.

Young announced 19 more dates in a press release on Friday (July 12), revealing that the next leg of the tour will begin on Sept. 26 in Erie, Pa. Young launched the tour's first leg in May, and he's already played to capacity crowds on the first 12 dates, with the first leg slated to end on Sept. 14 in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Chris Janson is serving as Young's opening act on the first leg of the tour, which also features a rotating roster of special guests including Dylan Scott, LoCash and Jimmie Allen. The tour's second leg will start fresh, with Eli Young Band and Matt Stell joining Young through November.

Tickets for the new dates are slated to go on sale on July 19 at 10AM local time. Citi is the official pre-sale credit card for the Raised on Country World Tour 2019. Pre-sale details are available at www.citiprivatepass.com.

Young is partnering with USAA to offer discount tickets to current military members and veterans on the Raised on Country World Tour 2019, and he is also offering exclusive VIP packages via his official website.

Young's tour takes its title from his current single, "Raised on Country." It's the title song of his upcoming eighth studio album, and fans have also heard two other tracks in advance; "Drowning," which is an emotional homage to a friend who died, and "Town Ain't Big Enough," a duet with Lauren Alaina.

Chris Young's New Leg of Raised on Country World Tour 2019 Dates:

Sept. 26 -- Erie, Pa. @ Erie Insurance Arena **

Sept. 27 -- Amherst, Mass. @ Mullins Center **

Sept. 28 -- Westbrook, Maine @ Maine Savings Pavilion **

Oct. 3 -- Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center **

Oct. 4 -- Sioux City, Iowa @ Tyson Events Center **

Oct. 5 -- Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center **

Oct. 17 -- Columbia, Mo. @ Mizzou Arena **

Oct. 18 -- La Cross, Wisc. @ La Crosse Center Arena **

Oct. 19 -- Duluth, Minn. @ AMSOIL Arena **

Oct. 24 -- Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center **

Oct. 25 -- Augusta, Ga. @ James Brown Arena **

Nov. 7 -- Cedar Park, Texas @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park **

Nov. 8 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena **

Nov. 9 -- Springfield, Ma. @ Royal JQH Arena **

Nov. 15 -- Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena **

Nov. 16 -- Huntington, W.V. @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena **

Nov. 21 -- Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County Warm Memorial Coliseum **

Nov. 22 -- Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center **

Nov. 23 -- Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena **

** with special guests Eli Young Band and Matt Stell