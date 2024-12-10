Could listening to Christmas music in the car land you on the naughty list this holiday season? According to one study, it just might.

A scientific study by the South China University of Technology focused on whether or not certain Christmas songs could lead to poor driving habits, based on the beats per minute (BPM).

The thinking was that the more BPM — or in layman's terms, the faster a song is — the more likely it would be that you'd drive erratically. Plus, think of the epic singalong and how distracting that can be!

Well? The study found that this theory was correct.

So, which songs could have you gripping the steering wheel a bit tighter this Christmas season?

The people over at Insuranceopedia went ahead and ranked the "most dangerous Christmas songs to listen to while driving" based on BPMs.

10 Christmas Songs You Really Need to Avoid While Driving

10. "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" (129 BPM)

9. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" (137 BPM)

8. "I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day" (140 BPM)

7. "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" (142 BPM)

6. "Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!" (143 BPM)

5. "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" (146 BPM)

4. "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" (147 BPM)

3. "Feliz Navidad" (149 BPM)

2. "All I Want for Christmas Is You" (150 BPM)

1. "Frosty the Snowman" (172 BPM)

Be warned: As you're out there crossing to-dos off your shopping list, be careful that the Christmas spirit doesn't have you going too fast. It's a bad time of year to end up on the naughty list with a speeding ticket.

