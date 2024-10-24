Major Banking Chain Closing 15 Branches, Customers Forced to Move Money ASAP

Thousands of people woke up to news that their bank is randomly closing down, and they must move their money ASAP.

Citizens Bank, the 14th largest bank chain in America, has decided to shut down 15 of its locations. These locations span across six states.

When a bank shuts down, it's not like when a Chili's shuts down — they must get in touch with the U.S. Office of Comptroller of the Currency.

The official list of Citizens Bank closures includes locations in the following states:

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Hampshire

Ohio, Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Customers reportedly have until January 22, 2024 to move their money out of the branch, if you happen to bank at one of these 15 locations.

Citizens Bank released an official statement about it:

"We've been on a journey at Citizens to evolve how our customers bank with us, and we continually review customer patterns to evolve and adjust strategy across our network."

That's basically a nice way of saying goodbye to many jobs and many people's banking plans.

As of this time last year, Citizens Bank had more than 1,000 locations spread across America, so if you really wanted to stay with the same bank, chances are there is another branch nearby.

Earlier in the year, Wells Fargo, Chase and Bank of America all closed branches, amounting to around 80 or so total closures.

As we can see, the retail bloodbath is extending into the banking world, as we are seeing a semi-bankpocolypse happening right before our eyes.

