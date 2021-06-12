Clint Black, Wife Lisa Hartman Black Set for 2021 Mostly Hits & the Mrs. Tour

Rick Diamond, Getty Images

Clint Black and his wife, Lisa Hartman Black, are taking their 30-year marriage on the road. The husband-and-wife duo will embark on the Mostly Hits & the Mrs. Tour in late 2021, marking the first time the couple have done a full tour together.

The 23-date trek spans four months, kicking off on Nov. 18 in Wichita Falls, Texas, and concluding in 2022 on Valentine's Day in New Orleans. Along the way, they'll stop in Cheyenne, Wyo., Sioux Falls, S.D., Bakersfield, Calif., Baltimore, Md., and many more cities across the country.

“I’m so happy to be doing live concerts again. I’m even more excited to get to November, when Lisa and I will tour together," Clint Black shares in a press release. "We have a very special show planned and can’t wait to take it on the road!”

The couple have been married since 1991.

Hartman Black launched her acting career in the 1970s with appearances in several films and TV shows. Her credits include The Love Boat, Matlock and a starring role in 1977's Tabitha, a spin-off of Bewitched, as well as a high-profile role on Knots Landing.

She had a parallel career in music, and the couple scored a No. 1 single on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart in 1999 with their duet "When I Say I Do," which won them an ACM Award for Vocal Event of the Year. The song also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Collaboration With Vocals in 2000.

Most recently, Black and Hartman Black appeared on Season Four of The Masked Singer in 2020, where they performed a cover of Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion's "The Prayer" under the disguise of the Snow Owls. Black also hosts a new show on the Circle Network, Talking In Circles, featuring guests including Darius RuckerVince Gill, Amy Grant, Sara Evans and others.

Clint Black's 2021 Mostly Hits & the Mrs. Tour Dates:

Nov. 18 — Wichita Falls, Texas
Nov. 19 — Midland, Texas
Nov. 20 — Lubbock, Texas
Nov. 21 — Enid, Okla.
Dec. 2 — Pueblo, Colo.
Dec. 3 — Rapid City, S.D.
Dec. 4 — Cheyenne, Wyo.
Dec. 5 — Grand Junction, Colo.
Dec. 9 — Mankato, Minn.
Dec. 10 — Sioux Falls, S.D.
Dec. 11 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Dec. 12  —Omaha, Neb.
Dec. 16 — Fresno, Calif.
Dec. 17 — Bakersfield, Calif.
Dec. 19 — Prescott, Valley, Ariz.
Feb. 3 — Wilkes Barre, Pa.
Feb. 4 — Baltimore, Md.
Feb. 5 — Tysons, Va.
Feb. 6 — Richmond, Va.
Feb. 10 — Augusta, Ga.
Feb. 11 — North Charleston, S.C.
Feb. 12 — Savannah, Ga.
Feb. 14 — New Orleans, La.

5 Hottest Country Tours of Summer 2021


There’s a lot to consider when making a list of the hottest tours of summer 2021, including star power, opening acts, venues and set lists. Add to that concerns and cautions as the country begins to emerge from a pandemic and that no one has seen live music in 14 months. It’s quite likely you’re craving live music like a drug that’s just out of reach ... or you’re scared shirtless to surround yourself with 10,000 fans indoors. 

All the emotions about reengaging with the live country music community are valid. While at first it seemed September would be start-up month, several tours on this Hot List begin in July and August at outdoor venues across America. The No. 3 tour and No. 1 tour on our list are mostly indoors, but both are banking on increased safety that comes from a majority of the population having the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Once those lights go down, all of these worries will be carried away by the buzz in the air (and maybe, from your cup). Find five total professionals on this list of Hot Summer Tours, each bringing a total stage show, plus several in-demand opening acts with a proven track record of live entertainment at the highest level. There’s no fat on any of these country tours — if you stick to the tailgate through an opener’s set, you’ll truly be missing something special. 

As always, let us know who you can’t wait to see on tour in 2021 via Twitter or email
Filed Under: Clint Black
Categories: Country Music News, Live Country Music
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top