Clint Black and his wife, Lisa Hartman Black, are taking their 30-year marriage on the road. The husband-and-wife duo will embark on the Mostly Hits & the Mrs. Tour in late 2021, marking the first time the couple have done a full tour together.

The 23-date trek spans four months, kicking off on Nov. 18 in Wichita Falls, Texas, and concluding in 2022 on Valentine's Day in New Orleans. Along the way, they'll stop in Cheyenne, Wyo., Sioux Falls, S.D., Bakersfield, Calif., Baltimore, Md., and many more cities across the country.

“I’m so happy to be doing live concerts again. I’m even more excited to get to November, when Lisa and I will tour together," Clint Black shares in a press release. "We have a very special show planned and can’t wait to take it on the road!”

The couple have been married since 1991.

Hartman Black launched her acting career in the 1970s with appearances in several films and TV shows. Her credits include The Love Boat, Matlock and a starring role in 1977's Tabitha, a spin-off of Bewitched, as well as a high-profile role on Knots Landing.

She had a parallel career in music, and the couple scored a No. 1 single on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart in 1999 with their duet "When I Say I Do," which won them an ACM Award for Vocal Event of the Year. The song also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Collaboration With Vocals in 2000.

Most recently, Black and Hartman Black appeared on Season Four of The Masked Singer in 2020, where they performed a cover of Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion's "The Prayer" under the disguise of the Snow Owls. Black also hosts a new show on the Circle Network, Talking In Circles, featuring guests including Darius Rucker, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Sara Evans and others.

Clint Black's 2021 Mostly Hits & the Mrs. Tour Dates:

Nov. 18 — Wichita Falls, Texas

Nov. 19 — Midland, Texas

Nov. 20 — Lubbock, Texas

Nov. 21 — Enid, Okla.

Dec. 2 — Pueblo, Colo.

Dec. 3 — Rapid City, S.D.

Dec. 4 — Cheyenne, Wyo.

Dec. 5 — Grand Junction, Colo.

Dec. 9 — Mankato, Minn.

Dec. 10 — Sioux Falls, S.D.

Dec. 11 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Dec. 12 —Omaha, Neb.

Dec. 16 — Fresno, Calif.

Dec. 17 — Bakersfield, Calif.

Dec. 19 — Prescott, Valley, Ariz.

Feb. 3 — Wilkes Barre, Pa.

Feb. 4 — Baltimore, Md.

Feb. 5 — Tysons, Va.

Feb. 6 — Richmond, Va.

Feb. 10 — Augusta, Ga.

Feb. 11 — North Charleston, S.C.

Feb. 12 — Savannah, Ga.

Feb. 14 — New Orleans, La.