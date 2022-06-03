The Country Music Association has announced additional performers for the long-awaited 2022 CMA Fest, taking place June 9-12 in Nashville. Old Dominion, Randy Houser and Brittney Spencer are a few names slated to perform during the action-packed weekend.

Brothers Osborne and Old Dominion have been announced as performers at the nightly concerts on Nissan Stadium's main stage on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Additionally, Deana Carter, Sara Evans, Everette, Randy Houser, Angie K, Kylie Morgan and Shenandoah will perform during the Nissan Stadium shows as openers. Previously announced performer Alan Jackson will no longer be performing.

This year's Nissan Stadium shows will also feature a special Platform Stage in the middle of the stadium, and Priscilla Block, Madeline Edwards, Kat + Alex, Maddie & Tae, Frank Ray, Lily Rose and Dylan Scott will perform there. Spencer will also make an appearance at Nissan Stadium, performing the national anthem on Thursday evening.

Additional performers have also been announced for the festival's other stages, including Russell Dickerson, who will perform on the CMA Close Up Stage at Fan Fair X as the Artist of the Day on Thursday. Other new performers include Ryan Charles (Dr. Pepper Amp Stage), Brooke Eden (Maui Jim Reverb Stage), Mae Estes (Spotlight Stage) and Elle Langley (Dr. Pepper Amp Stage). Eden is also set to perform the national anthem prior to the Chevy Riverfront performances on Thursday.

The new performers join a star-studded weekend that features country music's biggest names, including Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and many more. See the full lineup at CMAfest.com.