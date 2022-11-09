Cody Johnson’s Daughters Are Inspiring His 2022 CMA Awards Performance

Cody Johnson is nominated for four awards at the 2022 CMA Awards, but that's not why he's excited. His performance of "'Til You Can't" is what he's looking forward to most, for several reasons.

For one thing, performing is what Johnson does best.

"It's what I live for," he tells Taste of Country's Adison Haager ahead of the Wednesday night (Nov. 9) ABC broadcast. There are some pockets of the country that still think of him as a newcomer (more on that in a moment), but others where he's a stadium headliner. In fact, he's sold out shows at the Houston Rodeo, but this opportunity is different.

"It's a huge stage considering everybody watching at home," Johnson shares, "and my little girls get to watch me, so I'm keeping it pretty simple."

Johnson has two daughters with wife Brandi, and both know their daddy will be on television. In fact, he joked that if he gets to give an acceptance speech, he plans to use it as a chance to tell them (Clara Mae and Cori) to go to bed.

attachment-cojo quote card loading...

"They think it's cool. They're seven and five, so they still think Dad's Superman, and I hope that lasts," he shares.

Earlier on Wednesday, Johnson won his first CMA Award for Music Video of the Year for "'Til You Can't." The song is also nominated in the Single of the Year category, and Johnson drew additional Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year nominations. Slowly, he's becoming one of the most reliable hitmakers in country music — and a traditionalist that all fans can root for — but when asked if he thinks he's "made it," he's hesitant to answer.

"I don't know how I feel. I know that this is probably the point where most people start drinking the Kool-Aid. And we're just not going to drink the Kool-Aid and keep working," he says.

attachment-Cody Johnson Wife Brandi Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

"'Til You Can't" is a No. 1 single from Johnson's Human: The Double Album project. In December, he'll release a 27-song live album called Cody Johnson & the Rockin' CJB Live. The project features the best takes of songs played during six recent live shows. His current single "Human" is included.