With Thanksgiving right around the corner and country music’s biggest artists taking some time off to regroup, I asked Cody Johnson if he would rather have Thanksgiving dinner at Luke Combs’ place or Lainey Wilson’s house, and his answer kind of surprised me.

Johnson was a guest on Taste of Country Nights when I presented the question.

The “Dirt Cheap” singer said, “Probably Luke,” as he got a good belly chuckle.

“I’m just saying, man, I’ve ate with the man, and he has good taste in food, so he’d probably pay someone to do it.”

Johnson and I joked that Combs might call up Honey Baked Ham and place a full Thanksgiving Day order so that the food would surely be good.

Not to mention the fact that Combs‘ wife is pregnant and they are all still stuck in a two-bedroom house until their home is complete next year.

So, seeing Combs with his chef hat on in the kitchen, carving a turkey for Johnson is probably not likely.

I ran out of time before I got to ask him why he would not want to have Thanksgiving dinner at Wilson‘s house.

I don’t know for sure, but Wilson likely could whip up a nice dish, and her fiancé Devlin "Duck" Hodges could bring the duck meat to the table.

Johnson is taking it easy for the rest of 2025 as he recovers from his eardrum injury and the subsequent surgery.

