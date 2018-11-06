Cole Swindell chose the Monday night (Nov. 5) episode of Dancing With the Stars to debut his new single, “Love You Too Late.” Based on the crowd reaction in the famous ballroom, it looks like he just might have another hit on his hands.

Showing off his big smile to the DWTS audience, Swindell looked awfully comfortable performing the brand-new song, which is the follow-up single to his No. 1 single “Break Up in the End.” While Swindell did not perform for one of the Dancing With the Stars competitive couples, two professionals did perform a beautiful dance to the song, providing a gorgeous vision of the heartbreaking lyrics.

The performance was part of country night on the dance competition show, which also included performances by Chris Janson, Lauren Alaina, Lanco and Carly Pearce. Each of the performers during the episode provided musical backdrops to some beautiful dances throughout the night. Once the night was through, a double elimination would send two couples home for the season.

“Love You Too Late" is the second single off Swindell's current album, All of It. It will hit the radio airwaves on Nov. 19. It will also undoubtedly find its way into the set list as Swindell continues out on the road as part of his Reason to Drink…Another Tour with Dustin Lynch and Alaina. That tour is slated to run through the end of 2018.

