Cole Swindell saved the best for last at his performance at this year's CMA Fest. To wrap up his set at Ascend Amphitheater on Saturday (June 11), the "Never Say Never" singer welcomed Randy Travis to the stage.

"One of my biggest influences right here," he told the crowd after ushering the country veteran to the center of the stage. "What do you say y'all make some noise for Mr. Randy Travis."

The crowd responded with plenty of cheers and whistles. Travis' wife Mary then collected her husband and walked off the stage with him as Swindell wrapped up his show.

Fans were equally excited on social media. One responded with, "Love when the young singers today recognize and respect the amazing country stars that inspired them." Another wrote, "Randy Travis is and will always be one of the best."

In addition to his set at Ascend, Swindell had several other shows sprinkled throughout the weekend. He played a fan club party on Thursday (June 9) and took the main stage at Nissan Stadium on Friday (June 10). Just before his final performance, the "You Should Be Here" artist played a showcase at Blake Shelton's Ole Red, hosted by Spotify.

Like so many other artists, Swindell was excited to play CMA Fest this year after a two-year hiatus. Due to COVID, the event had not been held since 2019.

Up next, the Georgia native will return to the road for his Back Down to the Bar Tour in the fall. The new leg is an extension of his Down to the Bar Tour, which wrapped on April 3. Ashley Cooke will return as an opener for the new dates, while Dylan Marlowe will sub in for Travis Denning. The autumn dates will run Sept. 23 through Nov. 19.