Colt Ford made light of a bus crash that injured him and some crew members, but he didn't walk away unscathed.

The singer broke his shoulder and had to be pulled off the bus through the smashed windshield.

Colt Ford is a country music singer and rapper best known for writing "Dirt Road Anthem" (Jason Aldean). He's also released eight successful albums of his own music.

He's back on the road after suffering a near-fatal heart attack in April 2024.

A new song called "Fake Redneck" is coming soon.

Related: Remembering the Country Singers Who've Died In 2026

What Happened To Colt Ford?

It's not clear where the accident occurred. On Wednesday afternoon, Ford shared a photo of his smashed up tour bus in heavy foliage off the side of the road. Someone is setting up what appears to be a stretcher through the hole left by a knocked-out windshield.

There's significant damage to the front end, side and passenger side wheel.

"One minute you’re headed to Germany for a show and prepping for single release the next thing you know your bus is in the ditch and you’re getting pulled through a windshield with a broken shoulder by first responders," Ford's message on social media says. "The crew is a little banged up but we’re all still here."

Ford is set to play Tailgate X in Ballenstedt, Ger. on Saturday (Aug. 15). It looks like a one-off show in Europe as his calendar has him back in Iowa by next Wednesday (Aug. 19).

Several hundred people responded with well wishes within 30 minutes of the news. Among them were George Birge, LoCash and Meghan Patrick who said, "While I am so relieved you’re alive, I am so sorry for all of this brother."

"You’ve had more than your share of hard times and Mitchell (Tenpenny) and I are praying for you. Here to help any way we can."

While Ford has suffered several health setbacks in recent years, he's remained positive and worked to lose a significant amount of weight. He's also continued to write and record new music. Quite often, Ford is joined on his albums by country music A-listers, such as Jake Owen.

Last fall, Ford crashed Taste of Country's interview with Jake Owen and the stories were unbelievable.