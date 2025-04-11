Many country fans will tell you that concerts are spiritual experience, but recently a show turned into an actual worship service.

The moment came when Dylan Marlowe and Conner Smith opted to add a few faith-based songs to their setlist while performing at the House of Blues in Vista, Fla.

The two sat on barstools and strummed on their guitars while belting out a unique mashup of "Great Are You Lord" by All Sons and Daughters and "Gratitude" by Brandon Lake.

Conner Smith and Dylan Marlowe Lead Worship on Their Tour

The up-and-coming country singers are just about done with their Did We Just Become Best Friends? Tour. The brief, six-date trek launched on April 2 and is about to wrap on April 12 at Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre in Wilmington, N.C.

It's unclear if this worship segment is a regular occurrence in their shows, but it's not the first time we've seen Marlowe share his faith on stage.

In a video posted last year, he once again was seen leading his fans in a moment of praise. The person who posted the video says he also took a moment to pray over the crowd, but that part was not recorded. .

The clip shows Marlowe singing the song with the crowd loudly singing with him.

Is Country Music Christian Music?

While country music and christian music are their own genres, there have been quite a few country songs that have bridged the gap. Carrie Underwood's "Jesus Take the Wheel," Brooks & Dunn's "Believe" and Josh Turner's "Me and Good" are just a few of country music's faith-based offerings.

Early songs like Hank Williams' "I Saw the Light" also blended country and gospel music.

There has also been a handful of Christian music artists who have worked with their country music brothers and sisters: Chris Tomlin, Steven Curtis Chapman, CeCe Winans and Brandon Lake are among them.