Dylan Marlowe might have just accomplished something no other country singer has done before: He was thrown out of a music festival that he was performing at.

The moment came during the Country Jam festival in Eau Claire, Wisc. on Sunday (July 20).

In a video shared to social media, Marlowe is seen being escorted out of the venue by security. Marlowe walks through the crowd as the security guard keeps a firm grip on the back of his T-shirt.

The singer originally shared the video with the caption, "Got kicked out of our concert trying to watch Jake Owen. Good job, dud. I'm a huge threat."

He deleted it hours later, saying he didn't feel it was right to keep it live because it could paint the venue and the festival in a bad light.

However, the internet has gotten ahold of it, and it's been shared on other platforms. Take a look below.

Dylan Marlowe Explains Why He Was Thrown Out of His Own Show

According to the "Boys Back Home" singer, he had just finished playing his set and wanted to find a spot in the audience to watch the next performer in the lineup, Jake Owen.

In his own confessional, Marlowe explained that he and his friend had "All Access" passes and "Artist Credentials" that allowed them to watch the other shows from a designated area.

After about 10 minutes of watching Owen perform, they were asked by security to move to another location.

“This dude comes up and says we can’t be there,” Marlowe recounts.

“We were like, ‘Hey. We have All Access wristbands given to our tour manager for us to wear to be anywhere we want to be. That’s what we were told. So we had two different credentials. We’re like, ‘Hey. We have these. We’re good.’ He was like, ‘No. I don’t care. So and so said you can’t be up here.'”

After moving to another spot in the crowd, Marlowe says the same security guard approached them again telling them to leave.

That's when things got heated.

“I’m not going to paint it like I was this perfectly great dude who wasn’t rude back to him after he was rude to me,” Marlowe admits.

“After that, there were definitely a few heated words exchanged with that guy, nothing crazy, but I feel like he was rude to me and I was rude back to him, and I shouldn't have been."

"So I just wanted to clear things up," he continues. "That’s where he grabbed my shirt, yanked me out, just wanted to clear the air a little bit to say to the festival, there’s no hard feelings."

"We had a great time. To that dude, I forgive you. That’s pretty much all I have to say.”