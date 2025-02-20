Dylan Marlowe says selling out his hometown show was everything he could have imagined. Photos shared exclusively with Taste of Country find him taking full advantage of the moment.

The Georgia native's Mid-Twenties Crisis Tour began in New York City last month and was scheduled to end last Saturday, but he just announced three more shows to keep him busy into March.

After his Feb. 14 date at the Georgia Theatre in Athens, he sent ToC the best pictures and his thoughts on how this year has started.

The Mid-Twenties Crisis Tour is named after Marlowe's Mid-Twenties Crisis album (2024).

The project features "Boys Back Home," his hit song with singer Dylan Scott.

Look for Marlowe on the road with Bailey Zimmerman this summer.

"As a Georgia native, selling out Georgia Theatre was a dream come true," Marlowe says. "I knew it was going to be a great crowd before we even got started that night."

In April, Marlowe and Conner Smith will hit the road on the Did We Just Become Best Friends Tour. He's previously toured with Dan + Shay, Cole Swindell, Hardy, Brantley Gilbert and more.

Scroll down to see the best pictures from Marlowe's show in Georgia.

