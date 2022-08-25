Dylan Marlowe makes a breakup sound like a party throughout his anthemic new single, "Why'd We Break Up Again." The song — premiering exclusively on Taste of Country — will be part of Marlowe's upcoming EP.

The Georgia native mixes '90s country sentiment with early 2000s pop-rock for a track that finds two ex-lovers reuniting. It's a hooky hit that's sure to be a fan favorite when he takes it on the road opening Cole Swindell's tour in the fall. He and co-writers Joe Fox and Brett Tyler had those shows in mind when they sat down to write.

"I know everybody’s probably been here before, so hopefully it hits some of y’all that have," Marlowe tells Taste of Country of a song written during the COVID-19 lockdown. "And if you haven’t, I hope it makes you roll your windows down."

Fox is a favorite co-writer of Marlowe's. The pair teamed with Jimi Bell to write Jon Pardi's current radio single, "Last Night Lonely." The production of this new track is more youthful, but not an about-face from traditional country music. While contemporary, fans of Swindell, Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney (three influences) should appreciate "Why'd We Break Up Again."

Earlier this year, Marlowe toured with Dylan Scott. He's signed to songwriter Dallas Davidson's Play It Again Entertainment. A piano-led ballad called "All About It" is his most-streamed song on Spotify. Previously, Taste of Country premiered the music video for Marlowe's song "Goodbye Gets Around."