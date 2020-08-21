Will Trace Adkins’ Latest Head Up the Week’s Top Country Videos?

Trace Adkins has just released a raucous, good-time video for his new song, "Just the Way We Do It." Does he have your vote for the most popular video in country music this week?

Eric Paslay also has a new video out, featuring all-star appearances in his "Nice Guy" clip, while Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band, Mo Pitney and Ruthie Collins all have great new videos looking for votes, as well. Which one has got your support this week?

Laine Hardy is at No. 1 once again this week with his video for "Ground I Grew Up On," and Home Free are still at No. 2 with their video for "Everybody Walkin' This Land." The rest of this week's Top 10 resembles last week with the exception of the Lacs, who nudge into the countdown at No. 10 with their video for "Redneck Roots."

Who would you like to see in the Top 10 next week? Taste of Country lets our readers decide each week, so make sure you vote and keep on voting! We publish the results every Friday. Good luck!

