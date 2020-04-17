Will Sam Hunt Dominate the Week’s Top Country Videos?

Sam Hunt brings a cinematic quality to his new video for "Young Once." Does he have your vote for the most popular country music videos of the week?

Hunt is up against a new animated video from Loretta Lynn, who dropped a cover of Patsy Cline's "I Fall to Pieces." Who's got your vote?

Home Free are back at No. 1 again this week with "Go Rest High on That Mountain," while American Idol champ Laine Hardy debuts at No. 4 with his new clip for "Ground I Grew Up On" this week.

