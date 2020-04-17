Will Sam Hunt Dominate the Week’s Top Country Videos?

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Sam Hunt brings a cinematic quality to his new video for "Young Once." Does he have your vote for the most popular country music videos of the week?

Hunt is up against a new animated video from Loretta Lynn, who dropped a cover of Patsy Cline's "I Fall to Pieces." Who's got your vote?

Home Free are back at No. 1 again this week with "Go Rest High on That Mountain," while American Idol champ Laine Hardy debuts at No. 4 with his new clip for "Ground I Grew Up On" this week.

Taste of Country lets readers vote on their favorites every week, and we publish the results every Friday, so if you want to see your favorites win, you've got to keep voting!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

  • 10

    "One Beer"

    Hardy feat. Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
  • 9

    "Getting Good"

    Lauren Alaina
  • 8

    "Five More Minutes" (Acoustic)

    Scotty McCreery
  • 7

    "Bathroom Floor"

    Maddie & Tae
  • 6

    "Every Girl in This Town"

    Trisha Yearwood
  • 5

    "Bluebird"

    Miranda Lambert
  • 4

    "Ground I Grew Up On"

    Laine Hardy
  • 3

    "Drowning"

    Chris Young
  • 2

    "Nobody But You"

    Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
  • 1

    "Go Rest High on That Mountain"

    Home Free

Make a Case for Your Favorite Music Videos!

If you don't see your favorite video in this week's Top 10, or think one should be voted higher, tell everyone why in the comments section below. The Taste of Country Top 10 Video Countdown is 100 percent decided by fan vote, so if you want a video to hit No. 1, you'll need to fight for it.

