Will Caroline Jones Lead the Top Country Videos of the Week?

Caroline Jones is changing up her approach for her new "Being a Woman (Is Like Being the Sun)" video. Will her fans vote her into the top spot of the week's countdown of the most popular videos in country music? That's up to Taste of Country readers just like you.

Jones wrote the new track, which leans away from her usual mix of country and pop and into bluegrass. She recorded it at Compass Sound Studio in Nashville with an all-female group of bluegrass musicians that includes Grammy Award-winning artist Alison Brown (producer/banjo), Rebecca Frazier (guitar/vocals), Kate Lee O’Connor (fiddle/harmony vocal), Mary Meyer (mandolin) and Missy Raines (bass). The track and its accompanying video highlight the special joys and challenges of being a woman, and Jones released the new clip ahead of Mother's Day.

Jones' new video is up against a great new clip from Julia Cole titled "Thank God We Broke Up." Who's got your vote this week?

We're seeing a strong mix of mainstream and up-and-coming artists in this week's Top 10, with Tenille Townes coming in at No. 10 with her latest video in its first week of contention.

