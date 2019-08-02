Will Cole Swindell Top This Week’s Video Countdown?

Cole Swindell has just released a new video for his latest single, "Love You Too Late." Will his fans vote the clip into the top country music videos of the week?

Swindell brings the song to life with an action-packed clip that includes a high-speed chase. His new video is up for votes against Brantley Gilbert's new clip for "Man That Hung the Moon" and Lena Stone's new "Kids These Days" video. Who's got your vote this week?

Home Free are once again at the top of the countdown this week, followed by Caroline Jones. Many of the same videos are hanging in the Top 10 this week, but Kane Brown and Marshmello's collaboration drops out, and Carrie Underwood's video for "Southbound" returns this week, logging in at No. 9

