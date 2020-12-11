Will Sam Hunt Head Up the Most Popular Videos of the Week?

Sam Hunt celebrates a more innocent time in his new video for "Breaking Up Was Easy in the '90s." Will his fans vote the new clip into the top spot of the most popular country music videos of the week?

Hunt is up against an unusual amount of competition as the countdown resumes after several weeks off with new clips from Home Free, Hardy, Trace Adkins, Jim Stanard, Cody Johnson and Reba McEntire, Maddie & Tae, Gary Allan, Lady A, RaeLynn, Manny Blu, Kacey Musgraves, Dierks Bentley, Kalie Shorr, Taylor Swift, Robert Counts and Dan + Shay. With so many new titles up for votes, next week's countdown results ought to look very different!

Home Free are back at No. 1 this week with their video for "Everybody Walkin' This Land," which retires from consideration as their new clip for "Warmest Winter" comes up for votes. Many of the same videos are hanging in the Top 10 this week, with Chase Martin debuting at No. 10 with her clip for "Levi Denim."

