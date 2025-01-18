Will Kane Brown Head Up the ToC Video Countdown?

Kane Brown has just released a killer new video for his new song, "Gorgeous." Will he head up the most popular videos in country music this week? We're about to find out.

Brown's new song is an homage to a lover, and the video is quite unusual, centering around an abandoned car that Brown comes across in the desert:

Brown is facing tough competition in the first new countdown of 2025. Parker McCollum, Lanco, George Birge and Drew Green all have new videos out that are looking for votes this week, as several videos age out of the countdown and are retired from consideration this week.

Which artist and video have your vote this week? Taste of Country lets our readers decide on the top videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.