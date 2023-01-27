Will Chris Janson Lead the Most Popular Videos of the Week?

Chris Janson has released a great new video for his song, "All I Need Is You." Will he head up the most popular country music videos of the week?

Janson is facing competition from the Davisson Brothers, Chase Rice and RaeLynn this week. Who's got your vote?

Blake Shelton is back in the countdown this week at No. 4, and Dailey & Vincent weigh in at No. 9.

Which artist and video have your vote this week? If you want to keep the new year rolling with your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

