Will Kip Moore Lead the Most Popular Country Music Videos of the Week?

Will Kip Moore Lead the Most Popular Country Music Videos of the Week?

John Parra, Getty Images

Kip Moore has released a great new video for his newest song, "Damn Love." Will he head up the most popular videos in country music this week? We're about to find out.

Moore is facing off against new clips from Parker McCollum and Jordyn Shellhart, who are also looking for votes in this week's Taste of Country Video Countdown.

The countdown looks very different this week. Olivia Newton-John and Dolly Parton's video for "Jolene" debuts at No. 2, while Miranda Easten and Trace Adkins rejoin the Top 10 after a week of intense voting.

Which artist and video have your vote this week? If you want to keep the new year rolling with your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual. 

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

  • 10

    "Love Walks Through the Rain"

    Trace Adkins with Melissa Etheridge
  • 9

    "Thought You Should Know"

    Morgan Wallen
  • 8

    "View From Here"

    Miranda Easten
  • 7

    "Tennesee Orange"

    Megan Moroney
  • 6

    "Hellraisers in Heaven"

    The Lacs and Murphy Elmore
  • 5

    "Midnight Crisis"

    Jordan Davis and Danielle Bradbery
  • 4

    "Brown Eyes Baby"

    Keith Urban
  • 3

    "This House Ain't Big Enough"

    Joey Green
  • 2

    "Jolene"

    Olovia Newton-John and Dolly Parton
  • 1

    "Road Sweet Road"

    Home Free

Make a Case for Your Favorite Music Videos!

If you don't see your favorite video in this week's Top 10, or think one should be voted higher, tell everyone why in the comments section below. The Taste of Country Top 10 Video Countdown is 100 percent decided by fan vote, so if you want a video to hit No. 1, you'll need to fight for it.

Filed Under: Kip Moore
Categories: Country Music News, Readers Poll, Top 10 Video Countdown
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country