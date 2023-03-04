Kip Moore has released a great new video for his newest song, "Damn Love." Will he head up the most popular videos in country music this week? We're about to find out.

Moore is facing off against new clips from Parker McCollum and Jordyn Shellhart, who are also looking for votes in this week's Taste of Country Video Countdown.

The countdown looks very different this week. Olivia Newton-John and Dolly Parton's video for "Jolene" debuts at No. 2, while Miranda Easten and Trace Adkins rejoin the Top 10 after a week of intense voting.

Which artist and video have your vote this week? If you want to keep the new year rolling with your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.