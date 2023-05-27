Will HunterGirl Lead the Most Popular Country Videos of the Week?

HunterGirl has a great new video out for her new song, "Lonely Outta You." Will the former American Idol standout top Taste of Country's countdown of the most popular music videos in country music?

Jake Owen, Jessie Murph, Bailey Zimmerman, Jessica Lynn and Parker McCollum all have great new videos out this week, too, and they're looking for votes as our readers pick their favorites.

There's some change in the Top 10 this week after intense voting. Tenille Townes debuts at No. 7 with her "Pieces of My Heart" video in its first week, and RaeLynn and Morgan Wallen both return to the Top 10 after falling out in recent weeks.

Which artist and video have your vote this week? If you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.