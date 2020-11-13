Will Thomas Rhett Head Up the Top Country Music Videos?

Thomas Rhett gives a shoutout to a number of classic country songs in his new video. Will he top the most popular country music videos of the week?

Rhett's newly released "What's Your Country Song" refers back to a number of classic artists and tunes, and he's just released a new video for the track. Does he have your vote this week?

Dolly Parton, Morgan Wallen, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jessica Lynn, Payton Smith, Troy Cartwright, Ryan Griffin, Riley Green, Tara Thompson and American Blonde all have new clips out this week, too, and they're looking for your support.

Home Free are still at No. 1 this week, with Lauren Alaina in again at No. 2 as her video for "Getting Good" retires from consideration. Kane Brown's new "Worship You" video debuts at No. 4 this week.

Which videos and artists do you want to see in the countdown's top spots next week? Taste of Country lets our readers decide who wins the Countdown every week, so get to voting, and don't forget to share this poll with your country music-loving friends and family.

Watch for the results next Friday, and good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.