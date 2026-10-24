Tori Martin has just released a great video for her powerful new song, "Quit," and Taste of Country readers are getting to see it first!

Martin co-wrote the song with Kirsti Manna and Bill DiLuigi, and the lyrics deliver a positive message about the power of perseverance.

Justin Frech produced and directed the video under the executive production of LuckySky Music, and they shot the video at Hawkins Hideaway in Nashville:

Chase Matthew, Brothers Osborne with Cody Johnson, Walker Hayes, Kassi Ashton, Wooten Hill, Chancey Williams and Wade Bowen with Dan Tyminski also have new videos out this week that are looking for votes:

Karen Waldrup and Wynonna Judd slugged it out over the last two weeks, with Wynonna's new video for "Girl Who Could Sing" ultimately capturing the top spot, pushing Waldrup down to No. 2 this week.

Home Free, Spencer Hatcher and Josie Sal round out the Top 5, while Belles with Dolly Parton and more complete the Top 10 this time around.

Taste of Country lets our readers decide their favorite videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists win, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

Voting results can change slightly after the weekly poll closes, since we tabulate the votes and remove illegitimate votes that skew the results.