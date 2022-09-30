Will Russell Dickerson Head Up the Top Country Videos This Week?

Russell Dickerson has released a great new video for his new song, "I Wonder." Will he lead the most popular country music videos of the week in Taste of Country's weekly countdown?

Dickerson is squaring off against a country legend this week. Oak Ridge Boys singer William Lee Golden and the Goldens have released a sentimental video for "If I Could Hear My Mother Pray Again" that's also looking for votes this week, along with all of the other clips currently in the countdown.

Which video and artist have your vote this week?

There's a new sheriff in town in this week's countdown as Shania Twain takes over the top spot with her new video for "Waking Up Dreaming," pushing Miranda Easten down to No. 2. Lauren Reno's new video for "Gold Rush" also enters the Top 10 this week, along with Adam Warner's clip for "One Drunk," representing one of the biggest change weeks we've seen in the Top 10 in a long while.

Which artists do you want to see at the top of the countdown next time around? Voting has been unusually competitive since the turn of 2022, so if you want to see your favorites come out on top, you've got to vote, and keep right on voting. Be sure to check back on Fridays to see who rules the countdown each week.

NOTE: Due to staff vacations, the Countdown will be extended one week. The next new countdown will land on Oct. 14.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.