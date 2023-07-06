22 Country Artists Who Have Performed on ‘The Bachelor’ + ‘The Bachelorette’

Finding love isn't always easy, but a good country song can help! Over the years, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette franchises have seen countless individuals search for love on national television. To help nudge these hopefuls in the right direction, the show brings in various artists to serenade the lovebirds with their best love songs.

Many of those artists have been country singers!

For more than a decade, the reality dating shows have been speckled with country love songs. Twenty-two artists have done their part to help the contestants find their life partners. From seasoned veterans like Dolly Parton and Big & Rich to budding artists like Laine Hardy and Sarah Darling, the genre has certainly stepped up to the love game.

While the majority of these artists have taken the stage just one time, Tenille Arts has found herself on the show three times. In fact, she performed on three consecutive seasons of The Bachelor from 2018 to 2020. She told Taste of Country in 2020 it happened serendipitously.

"My manager had been sending my music to one of the producers over there for a couple of years before the actual first time I was on the show," Arts recounts. "A couple of the songs kind of sounded like I had written them for the show. They were very love-specific, like meeting somebody and letting your walls down and everything. The first time I was on the show, they just loved one of the songs that I sent in."

"The producer just fell in love with my music," she adds.

It sounds like producers may be in love with country music in general. Let's take a look at the artists who have performed on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette over the years.