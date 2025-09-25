Cracker Barrel will be shutting down locations of a secondary brand across America after their dramatic public fallout earlier this year.

MSN is reporting that Cracker Barrel will be closing 14 of their Maple Street Biscuit Company locations in fiscal 2026.

Maple Street Biscuit Company has around 50 locations in America and was purchased in 2019 by Cracker Barrel in order to thicken up their presence in the breakfast space.

This announcement comes after the reported $700 million financial impact that the August logo controversy had on the company and it marks a significant strategic shift for the company.

They basically will be shuttering 14 MSBC locations to allocate the money that will be saved back into the Cracker Barrel business model.

The CFO of Cracker Barrel, Craig Pommells, says "We have decided to slow down Maple Street's unit growth in the short term while they work on improving that business model, and as part of our focus on investing in the Cracker Barrel business."

The Cracker Barrel fallout began a few months ago when people started to notice the renovations to the dining area at a few select locations, that had most of the wall décor removed, and customers complained it lost its flare.

Then, on top of that, Cracker Barrel decided to change their iconic logo, removing the elderly man and his barrel in favor for a plain yellow background with just Cracker Barrel written on it.

As they continue to bounce back from the debacle, this plan to shutter 14 locations across America seems to be in place to help them do just that.

How Many Cracker Barrel Locations Are in America?

There are an estimated 660 Cracker Barrel locations across America.

What is The Old Man's Name On The Cracker Barrel Logo?

His name is Uncle Herschel, and he is the Cracker Barrel founder's real Uncle.