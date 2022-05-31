Craig Morgan was part of a moving evening honoring our brave men and women who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom. The country singer was among several artists who performed during the National Memorial Day Concert special on Sunday (May 29) on PBS.

Morgan — an Army veteran himself — opted to sing one of his own songs, "The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost." The song is the first track off of his latest album, God, Family, Country, and Morgan is its sole writer. It's an emotional tribute to his late son Jerry, who died in a tragic drowning accident in 2016.

His powerful performance begins at the 1:04:07 mark.

Other performers included Pia Toscano, Alfie Boe, Rhiannon Giddens, Norm Lewis and the National Symphony Orchestra. Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise hosted the 33rd annual event, with appearances from Dennis Haysbert, Jean Smart, Lia Salonga, Mary McCormack and Yellowstone actor Gil Birmingham.

Morgan's performance comes shortly after he was inducted into the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame. The "Almost Home" singer was honored alongside several other Field Artillery service members at Fort Sill, Okla., where he was previously stationed. He shares details about his time in the service in his upcoming memoir God, Family Country: Soldier, Singer, Husband, Dad - There's a Whole Lot More to Me, which is set for release on Sept. 27.

As an avid and longtime supporter of the military, Morgan chose Operation Finally Home as his charity during his time on the CBS reality series, Beyond the Edge. He and other celebrities were challenged to survive in the jungles of Panama in order to raise money for charity. Morgan presented the non-profit organization with a check for $100,000, with Monster Energy kicking in $30,000. Operation Finally Home works to provide homes and home modifications for veterans and first responders.

Morgan has also teamed up with the charity for an upcoming tour in 2022. The Operation Finally Home Welcomes the "God, Family, Country Tour" With Craig Morgan Tour runs Oct. 19 through Nov. 11. Ray Fulcher will join him on the trek.