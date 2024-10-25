‘Insane’ Price of Buc-ee’s Brisket Sandwich Leaves Customers Charred

Fresh brisket on the board — but it'll cost ya!

Buc-ee's is under fire for the price of their Big Buckin' Brisket Sandwich XXL. While the regular eight-ounce brisket sandwich costs $8.49, the 13-ounce jumbo version is priced at $12.99.

That's $13 for one sandwich.

Buc-ee's Customers Outraged Over Price of a Brisket Sandwich

A Facebook post noting the price tag has caused a stir on social media. Many of the 500+ comments are customers who are less than pleased.

"WTF!! They were just $6.99 like two weeks ago," one comment reads. "Guess they got to pay those 'starting wages at $18.00/hr' somehow."

"That is insane! I’ll never buy it at that price," someone writes.

"Always ate Buccees luck when on the road. Sandwich, coke, chips," another shares. "Went from $8 to $14 in a few months."

"Dang last time I bought one it was $6!" another comment reads.

"Thins you don't do... 1. Don't mess with TEXAS, 2. Don't mess with CHIC-FIL-A, And for sure.... 3. Don't mess with BUC-EE'S," one user writes.

Some Customers Understand Buc-ee's Brisket Sandwich Price Tag

While several comments were those of outrage, there were some who noted both the price of meat right now and the sheer size of the sandwich. There are 16 ounces in a pound and this sandwich weighs in at 13 ounces.

"It’s close to a pound of brisket, what did you expect?" someone chimes in.

"Read the XXL label. And maybe opt for the regular bud," another suggests.

"I’m sure it’s because of the cost of meat," one comment reads.

"1st observation...xxl...lots o'meat! Brisket ain't cheep!" someone types. "2nd observation. It's a tourist trap/gas station...you honestly expected anything there to be cheap?"

"My hubby and I shared this and some fruit. It had so much meat on it. Delicious and sharable," another offers up.