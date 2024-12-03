CVS Laying Off 800 People Days After Christmas — Here’s Why

Talk about putting your money where your mouth is.

In September of 2024, CVS told the world they would be letting go of roughly 3,000 American workers in the near future as part of a restructuring plan.

They're following through: The pharmacy giant just issued notice that in January of 2025, they will be releasing about 800 employees from their duties.

This comes after CVS eliminated about 600 employees on Oct. 7 of this year.

In a notice issued by CVS corporate, the verbiage is very matter-of-fact:

"All employees that will be separated as a result of this action have been notified of their specific separation date and that their separation of employment will be permanent."

So, to add insult to injury, 800 people know their fate as they go into what is supposed to be the jolliest season of the year.

Fortunately, employees who are being laid off will receive severance pay and benefits, including help with finding new jobs.

This comes at a time when retail pharmacy chains are not doing so well. Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid have had to close some brick and mortar stores in 2024, and some say there are more to close in 2025.

The fact of the matter is that people are finding new, easier and cheaper ways to get their prescriptions.

Mega corporations like Amazon and Walmart have also entered the chat, mailing your medications right to your door.

This has caused a massive shift in the way people get their drugs and will likely continue to wound brick and mortar pharmacies.

