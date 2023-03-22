Dan + Shay Share a New Album Update (and Why They’ve Been Quiet Lately)

When Dan + Shay say they've been busy working on a new album, you can take it to the bank. The duo posted on social media for the first time in more than two months this week to share they are in the process of creating a new project.

"Hi, we’ve been quiet on social media lately but wanted to check in and let y’all know we’re alive," they write on their professional duo page. "We’ve been spending every single day in the studio working on a new album that we can’t wait for you to hear."

"The last 10 years have been the most incredible ride thanks to your support, so we feel the responsibility to bring you our best work yet. We’ve written songs, recorded songs, written more songs, recorded more songs, and feel so good about how things are shaping up. As soon as it’s ready, you’ll be the first to know," they add.

Prior to that, Dan + Shay's page has been scarcely updated in 2023. Aside from a fifth anniversary post to celebrate their song "Tequila," it's basically been crickets. Don't worry, though — they recognize the affect their absence has has on their fans.

"Thank y’all so much for being patient with us while we prepare for the next chapter. It truly means the world. Stay tuned for more updates soon," D+S write in sending all their love to fans who've stuck by them even through quieter times.

Although the "10,000 Hours" singers have not revealed a timeframe for the release of their next project, it's safe to say the two have been feeling nostalgic. In December, they shared a compilation of throwback photos highlighting their 10-year career and celebrating their friendship. Don't be surprised if those feelings surface in a few new songs.

The forthcoming compilation will be Dan + Shay's fifth studio album. Their last offering, Good Things, arrived in 2021 and produced singles like "10,000 Hours", "I Should Probably Go to Bed" and "Glad You Exist."