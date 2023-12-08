Dan + Shay singer-songwriter Dan Smyers has listed his stunning mansion in Nashville for sale, and pictures show a perfect mix of ultra-modern luxury and laid-back casual living.

Smyers' 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 5,365-square-foot home sits on just under an acre in the high-dollar Brentwood area of Nashville, set back from the road behind a long driveway that helps keep prying eyes away.

The gleaming stone, wood and glass structure features oversized windows that let in plenty of natural light, and the high-end residence also boasts top-flight amenities that include:

A saltwater pool and hot tub

Full home automation

Full home water filtration

Front and back irrigation

A home recording studio

The stunning property is also conveniently located nearby to some prime recreation, dining and shopping areas, as the listing states:

The sellers love the ability to walk/run to Radnor Lake as well as the convenience of a 10 minute drive to the Green Hills Whole Foods / 5 minute drive to Maryland Farms.

According to online property sites, Smyers' asking price of $3.6 million breaks down to $671 per square foot and a monthly payment of $22,754.

Devin Roper from Compass Realty holds the official listing on Smyers' house. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Dan Smyers' modern Nashville mansion, and keep scrolling to see inside more country stars' homes.

PICTURES: Look Inside Dan Smyers' Ultra-Modern Nashville Mansion Dan + Shay singer-songwriter Dan Smyers is selling his ultra-modern Nashville mansion, and pictures show it's worth every penny of its $3.6 million price tag. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Inside Morgan Wallen's Recently Sold Nashville Home Morgan Wallen has sold his Nashville home for $835,000. The country singer sold his home for a $135,000 profit five months after being filmed on his driveway using the N-word. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom house is a two-story house near Nashville's 8th Ave. It's over 2,700 square feet. Redfin confirmed the house sold on July 8, 2021, less than one month after it was listed.