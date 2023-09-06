Dan + Shay Will Rev Up the Crowd on ESPN College GameDay

Dan + Shay have been tapped to heat up the crowd ahead of the weekend's biggest college football game between No. 3-ranked Alabama and No. 11-ranked Texas. The duo will serve as the musical entertainment during the ESPN College GameDay broadcast.

The show — which sets up on the campus of various schools throughout the season — is headed to Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 9. At that time, Dan + Shay will take the spotlight to perform in front of the live audience, but also the entire nation, as it is televised.

"COLLEGE FOOTBALL IS OFFICIALLY BACK and we’re celebrating by performing LIVE at

@CollegeGameDay in Tuscaloosa this Saturday before @AlabamaFTBL vs. @TexasFootball," the duo write on social media, promising "one for the books."

ESPN's College GameDay airs at 9AM ET.

It's the first time Dan + Shay have performed on the show, but not country music's first encounter with the broadcast.

A New College GameDay Opener

This year, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson and the Cadillac Three recorded a new version of the show's theme song, "Coming to Your City." The song is a play off of Big & Rich's 2005 track of the same name. The duo provided the theme song for ESPN for 16 years before passing the torch to the next country group.

Big & Rich even appear in the opening scenes of the new video:

Country Music on College GameDay

Various country artists have also sat in on the show to serve as "guest pickers," giving their input on which teams would win various matchups throughout the day. Rucker, Luke Bryan, and Luke Combs are just a few of the artists who have been guests on the show.