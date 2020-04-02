Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney is going through his own hair transformation while sheltering at home in Nashville. The singer shaved his beard and mustache, and if we're being honest, we're not 100 percent convinced it's him.

Above is a recent picture of Mooney with duo partner Dan Smyers. Up until now it'd been Smyers who was experimenting with his follicles. He used to be the clean-shaved, short-haired member of the group, but in 2020 he's got something of a dark lion's mane and a man's man kind of beard.

Mooney has more or less been consistent in the hair and wardrobe area. Below, find a picture from when the duo first broke in 2014. Sure, they look like hungry teenagers by comparison, but Mooney's look is very much the same as it is today.

Rick Diamond, Getty Images

Or we should say, it's very much the same as it was.

On Instagram Stories, Mooney revealed that he was considering taking a Bic to his chin and cheeks. For his part, Smyers seems to be standing pat with his look.

Instagram/ShayMooney

Boredom manifests many strange hobbies, as country fans are learning this time of social distancing, although this may be a rare break for 28-year-old. He and wife Hannah have their hands full with two kids at home, including newborn Ames.

Musically, "10,000 Hours" is Dan + Shay's most recent single from an upcoming album. They were set to tour heavily in 2020, but like all tours and events, their spring dates have been postponed due to coronavirus.