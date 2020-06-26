Dan + Shay Move Arena Tour to 2021

Dan + Shay have postponed the (Arena) Tour to 2021. The duo's Dan Smyers announced the news in a heartfelt video to fans on Twitter on Thursday (June 25).

The duo were three shows in to their first arena headlining tour when they had to press pause due to the stay-at-home order across the country, a result of COVID-19. The tour launched with a two-night stay at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on March 6 and 7. After their show at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia was canceled on March 12, the duo announced they were postponing the spring leg of the tour.

They had planned to resume the tour on July 30 in Tulsa, Okla., and continue through Oct. 31.

"We have been holding on to the hope that something might shift, something might change, that we might actually be able to make these shows happen," Smyers says in the above video. "But unfortunately as of now, it doesn't look like it's going to be possible out of the respect and safety of our fans, our band, our crew and everyone involved."

Smyers asserts that he and Shay Mooney are working hard alongside their team to book new dates, adding that there will be a 30-day grace period for fans who can't attend the new shows to receive a refund.

"This tour is so important to us. We've worked our entire lives to get to this position. You guys have supported us, you've given us a platform, you've given us the stage to get up there and do what we love every single night," Smyers says. "We promise when we come back in 2021, the shows will be even bigger and even better than they were before ... We are so eager to get back out there for you."

Thomas Rhett and Luke Bryan are among the many other acts who have postponed tours until 2021.